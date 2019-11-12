Ice cream Factory & Shahi Durbar have become one of the trending dessert brand in Mumbai. From Indian Phirni and kulfi to Waffle and freakshake. This place has all variety for dessert craving for all age bracket. Mahakali outlet is very designed, spacious and has amazing variety too.
From Indian Phirni, Kulfi To Waffle & Freakshake, This Outlet Has It All!
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
