From Indian Phirni, Kulfi To Waffle & Freakshake, This Outlet Has It All!

Dessert Parlours

Ice Cream Factory & Shahi Durbar

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 3, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri East, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Ice cream Factory & Shahi Durbar have become one of the trending dessert brand in Mumbai. From Indian Phirni and kulfi to Waffle and freakshake. This place has all variety for dessert craving for all age bracket. Mahakali outlet is very designed, spacious and has amazing variety too.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

