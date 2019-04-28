Oye Kiddan: Their Crispy Parathas Are Worth Every Penny!

When the Desi bug bites, Paratha is the only rescue! Hungry? Starving? Want to eat something that’s absolutely perfect be it for breakfast, lunch & dinner? Well then, order from Oyekiddan 🌶🥒 Their parathas are crispy on the outside with flavourful stuffing on the inside. The best part, apart from being a value for money meal is that their flatbreads are immensely light on the tummy. The food quality is so good, that you won't feel bloated even after finishing the full portion (unlike many others that I have tried). What’s for your dinner tonight?🍳🍟🍞PS: you may opt to not order the curd & they will reduce the cost accordingly. Pickles served irrespectively!