Order Delicious Parathas From This Delivery Outlet In Lower Parel

Don't go by the looks, they all look the same. Have a bite and you shall understand the differences. So I ordered in around 8 different types of parathas. They came just in time and steaming hot. Non-veg: •BBQ paratha: It came with a BBQ sauce and the combo of paratha and BBQ is amazing. Rating:5/5 • Butter chicken paratha: This as per me is a definite must-try. The combo of the paratha and dip goes well. The dip is the star. Rating:5/5 • Chicken kheema paratha: Came with chutney and sauce and an extra dollop of Amul butter. It tasted as good. Rating:4.5/5 Veg: • Paneer do pyaza came with butter, curds. Rating: 4/5 • Mushroom masala paratha: I had to hunt for the mushroom but overall it tasted good Rating:4/5 •Cheese corn capsicum paratha: It has cheese, it has corn and it has capsicum and in each bite, you get a different ingredient. Rating:4.5/5 •Aaloo paratha: A definite must-try. Rating:5/5 • Gobi paratha: Served with a dollop of butter. It's perfect. Rating:5/5 Overall, Oye Kiddan is a great place to satisfy your paratha craving.