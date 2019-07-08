Paan Mojito & Nutella Freakshake Are Just Awesome At Cafe Ville Villa

Cafe Ville Villa is a pure vegetarian cafe located in Mahavir Nagar which is cute, cosy & offers two floors of the seating area. We ordered 3 appetisers, 3 mains, 3 beverages & 1 dessert which were as follows:- Quick Bites / Starters * Jalapeño Poppers * Mac & Cheese Fries * Cheese Cornballs Good portions, amazing taste & delicious cheese will make you drool over these beauties & you will definitely order repeats portions. Mains * Fusilli pasta * Mushroom risotto * Pav Bhajji Fondue Mushroom Risotto was quite mild, fusilli pasta was cooked in red sauce and was yummy whereas the Pav Bhajji Fondue was served with 4 types of bread pieces which were white bread, chilli, cheese & chilli and brown bread with butter & chilli. Loved the variety of bread offered to dip with pav Bhajji Fondue. Amazing presentation & tasted delicious. Desserts * Nutella Freakshake - Drool worthy & irresistible You have to order a Freakshake. It’s awesome 😍 Beverages * Banana Honey Smoothie * Paan Mojito * Lime Mojito Loved the Paan Mojito variant which was refreshing & a first for me. Lime Mojito was usual & Banana Honey Smoothie was nice but honey syrup made it too sweet for my liking. Cafe Ville Villa serves non-alcoholic beer varieties as well so give that a try if you don’t prefer Mojitos/smoothies. Food was delicious, drinks were refreshing & tasty. Cafe Ville Villa is a cool, casual & chilled out cafe which is perfect to hang out with family & friends.