Cafe Ville Villa is a pure vegetarian cafe located in Mahavir Nagar which is cute, cosy & offers two floors of the seating area. We ordered 3 appetisers, 3 mains, 3 beverages & 1 dessert which were as follows:- Quick Bites / Starters * Jalapeño Poppers * Mac & Cheese Fries * Cheese Cornballs Good portions, amazing taste & delicious cheese will make you drool over these beauties & you will definitely order repeats portions. Mains * Fusilli pasta * Mushroom risotto * Pav Bhajji Fondue Mushroom Risotto was quite mild, fusilli pasta was cooked in red sauce and was yummy whereas the Pav Bhajji Fondue was served with 4 types of bread pieces which were white bread, chilli, cheese & chilli and brown bread with butter & chilli. Loved the variety of bread offered to dip with pav Bhajji Fondue. Amazing presentation & tasted delicious. Desserts * Nutella Freakshake - Drool worthy & irresistible You have to order a Freakshake. It’s awesome 😍 Beverages * Banana Honey Smoothie * Paan Mojito * Lime Mojito Loved the Paan Mojito variant which was refreshing & a first for me. Lime Mojito was usual & Banana Honey Smoothie was nice but honey syrup made it too sweet for my liking. Cafe Ville Villa serves non-alcoholic beer varieties as well so give that a try if you don’t prefer Mojitos/smoothies. Food was delicious, drinks were refreshing & tasty. Cafe Ville Villa is a cool, casual & chilled out cafe which is perfect to hang out with family & friends.
Paan Mojito & Nutella Freakshake Are Just Awesome At Cafe Ville Villa
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Banana smoothie without honey syrup would be perfect. The syrup makes it too sweet. Sweetness for drinks could reduce IMO.
How Much Did It Cost
₹1000 - ₹3000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
