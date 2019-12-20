Bored In Powai? Five Adrenalin-Rush Activities You Must Try At Hakone

Love adventure and are looking for the right place to get the adrenaline high in Mumbai? Then head to Hakone – a center that offers a combination of special sports, entertainment, leisure and fun to all its patrons.

Present in Hiranandani Gardens for almost 15 years now, this place offers a variety of games and sports along with an ambience that suits all ages. From rides and aqua pad boats for children as well as Go-karting, paintball, dashing cars and more for adults, this place is perfect for anyone and everyone {and hey, they also have good food here}. Here are the five fun things you can do here.