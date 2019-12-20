Bored In Powai? Five Adrenalin-Rush Activities You Must Try At Hakone

Amusement Parks

Hakone Entertainment Centre

Powai, Mumbai
Central Avenue, Next To Powai Plaza, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

What Is It?

Love adventure and are looking for the right place to get the adrenaline high in Mumbai? Then head to Hakone – a center that offers a combination of special sports, entertainment, leisure and fun to all its patrons.

Present in Hiranandani Gardens for almost 15 years now, this place offers a variety of games and sports along with an ambience that suits all ages. From rides and aqua pad boats for children as well as Go-karting, paintball, dashing cars and more for adults, this place is perfect for anyone and everyone {and hey, they also have good food here}. Here are the five fun things you can do here.

Go Karting, Anyone?

Always wanted to head out with your buddies for go karting? Here’s your chance to do just that at Hakone, where there’s a 200-meter track that offers karts with Honda Engines of 5.5HP. The all-season track only shuts momentarily during the rains, and is fully cemented with adequate safety measures in place such as the fact that the karts are controlled remotely in case of emergencies. Promising you an experience unlike any other, you can go here on any day between 2:30pm to 10:30pm.

Play Paintball With Your Buddies

Have you always wanted to wear camouflage gear and attack people? Yes? Then with a big gang of your friends and play paintball. Shoot your opponents with balls of paint at Headrush Paintball at Hakone. We’re told it’s a massive property with an Urban War theme and has high stone walls, ground elevations, vantage sniper points, and dry hay flooring. The price starts from INR 200 per person for 25 paintballs and can go up to INR 600 per person for 100 paintballs.

Try Your Luck At Zorbing

You must’ve heard about this amazing sport conceived in New Zealand which involves you sitting in a massive transparent plastic ball and rolling. If this sounds like something you’d like to try, then you will love zorbing at Hakone. The experience may not match the standards back in New Zealand, but we hear it’s amazing nevertheless, and very unique too. Due to lack of space, the mountains in New Zealand have been replaced here by a 50-metre slope. If you don’t wish to do this alone you can also have company inside {there can be two people in the ball at one time. This awesome game will cost you INR 100 per person and is an experience you must not miss out on.

Try A Bull Ride {And It's A Lot Of Fun}

You’ve seen this game in movies before and it’s time for you to try it out yourself. And Hakone is the only place where people rejoice when someone falls- of course on a safe cushion. The bull is furious but sensitive and gives you thee chances to stick to him. It’s a very, very tough game and it’s impossible to have that much control and manage to not fall off the bull, but having said that, it is also a very enjoyable experience to watch and participate in.

Revisit Childhood With Bumper Cars

You’ve played this all your childhood, and it’s now time to relive those days, Head to Hakone for fun experience of bumping into inflated bumpers and thoroughly enjoy yourself. 100 per cent safe, we suggest you go here with your buddies for an amazing experience because we’re sure this place will not disappoint you.

