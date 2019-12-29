LBB Users, Get A Discount Of 15% In This Painting Workshop By Bollywood Art Project on Dec 29

If you're loitered around the gullies and of Bandra, chances are, you must have stopped and stared at the Sridevi, Mughal-E-Azam and Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu wall art. Chances are, you've also take a photograph of them all and posted on Instagram too. Are you an artist who doesn't get time to stay in touch with the canvas, brushes and colors? We feel you too. But worry not, because the BAP of Mumbai's Graffiti scene is here to make your weekend happening.

Founder of BAP (Bollywood Art Project, Ranjit Dahiya is conducting a painting workshop on December 29, from 2 PM to 5 PM in his studio in Bandra. And while the normal price for this is INR 2,000, if you're an LBB user, you'll get to block your seat for INR 1,700, which includes the canvas, the tools for painting, and Ranjit's expertise. And honestly, we think that's a great deal.

So if you're looking to do something cool this weekend and want to bring a canvas to life with your graffiti designs, then signing up for this makes complete sense!