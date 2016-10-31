Pali Village Cafe, situated in Bandra West, is just the place you need to go to when you’re feeling blue, and you need to escape to a cafe that looks like a French film and serves some amazing wine.
Treat Yo' Self: Try The Watermelon Sangria At Pali Village Cafe
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
- Wi-Fi Available
Shortcut
Anyone that enjoys a relaxing time and some wine to go with it needs to head here. The cafe has a very easygoing vibe, with its tattered walls and rustic furnishing. Dimly lit in the evenings and at night, it’s a great place to go on a date.
Order the asparagus and mushroom stuffed aubergine rolls, which go really well with the drinks. For breakfast, the French toast is a must.
Sip On
Besides the amazing wine selection, don’t forget to try the watermelon sangrias, which are incredibly refreshing.
Anything Else?
There’s a valet so parking isn’t an issue. There is a lot of seating area on its two levels, but it does get crowded on the weekends.
