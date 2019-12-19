Pamper Yourself Silly At Beauty & The Blowout In SoBo

There's no dearth of good beauty salons in Mumbai, and as time passes, more and more specialised salons are making their way into the city. Beauty & The Blowout is one such example. Located at Altamount Road, this fully equipped hair, makeup and nail salon is just what you need. The unisex salon is cute and comfortable, with really hospitable staff that takes you through the array of services that the space offers. From manicures, pedicures, blow dry and threading, to hair colour, hair styling, hair spa and massages, this salon is home to it all. They also have specially curated make-up packages, which include hairstyles, nail styling & make-up looks. Opt for the ‘Day Look’, ‘Night Look’, ‘Epic Friday Look’, ‘Mehendi/Reception Look’ amongst many others, all starting at a base rate of INR 2000. I chose to try their mani-pedi combo and a life-changing haircut (more on that ahead, so read on). My experience with the first two services was fabulous. The staff is super well-trained and they know their job perfectly well, which means you don't need to constantly monitor. Instead, all you've got to do is sit back and relax. I opted for gel nails, and trust me when I say this, the paint didn't chip even once in 4 weeks. It was that on point. Now coming to the hair cut and why it was a life changing decision. I've always had long hair (yes, below the waist kind) and going short wasn't something I had ever considered. However, when I walked in here and had a one-on-one with the stylist Uzma, I was convinced going short might be a good idea, especially in the Mumbai heat. And without further ado, the stylist did what she does the best - create magic. She handled my unruly curls with a lot of care and give me a look so new and different, I found it hard to recognise myself. And to this day, I don't regret the decision. What I truly loved about the salon is that they've restricted the number of services they offer, which means they truly specialise in what they claim to do. Add this their super Instagrammable decor and you've landed yourself a wonderful salon. Not to mention, their pricing is very affordable. Over all, I highly recommend this place and I'll be back soon enough to try something new here.