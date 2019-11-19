Treat Yourself With Some Lebanese Cuisine At Arbab!

Do you love Lebanese Cuisine, then head to Arbab right away. The perfect ambience will make your heart surely melt and the vibes will make you feel as if you actually in middle East. To begin with we ordered Lemon Mint Drink which was very refreshing and nice, next we called for veg platter and indeed it was a treat, the platter consisted of Hummus ,Fatouche Salad , Falafal and Moutabbul and it was accompanied with traditional Khubz and Saj bread indeed a perfect platter and loved it, for the non veg platter we got Lamb Chops , Shish Touk, Lamb Tikka and Skewer Lamb Kebab which was heavenly for the meat lovers and very tasty indeed and finally we called for the dessert the Malabia and wow is the first word that comes to your mouth after it's very first bite, it's totally drool-worthy and one would relish it till last, also we called for the. Overall other dishes were on point and services were quick and ambience totally crazy.