The Pan-Arabic Restaurant In Colaba

Maffy is a new place in Colaba for pan Arabic food, usual modification to Arabic dishes. The best part is, it is opposite to sea facing. Also, their ambience is similar to a Moroccan cafe especially their crockeries. Visited for a lunch here. They served me with a welcome drink which was spicy guava served in a very small cute bottle. Coming to the food, I had the Five Spice Hummus, The Signature Smoky Cauliflower Hummus and Muhammara in cold mezze along with small pita bread. Their Five Spice Hummus and Muhammara were good. Muhammara was rich with nuts. Five Spice Hummus was the original Hummus with fresh herbs. The best was their Signature Smoky Cauliflower Hummus. It was something unique like this Hummus was made without chickpeas, it was cauliflower and tahini and I liked this one the most, something new apart from the regular Hummus. Also, their way of serving Arabic pickle with lavash and olive oil was too classy. In mocktails, we had the Ting Tong Guava which was basically spicy guava and Red Sangria Inspired. Red Sangria Inspired was too good, it was served in a copper glass somewhat felt like I am having Madira in Arabic states. It was a non-alcoholic mocktail with Raspberry, Orange, Peach and Green apple juice with fresh fruits. In Hot mezze, I had the Maffy’s Bahraini Potato Chap. The potato was stuffed with Feta, Spinach, Garlic and Harissa and the dish was presented very nicely. It tasted good. I also had the Dubai Samboosa filled with mushroom and parmesan cheese. The coating was supposed to be crispy, but actually, it was soggy. And it was a bit low on parmesan cheese but still, it tasted good. We were actually full but somehow managed to have one main course. They suggested me to have Tagine, but I was planning to order something else as my experience with Tagine was not good earlier but still, I gave a try and ordered the Green Tagine and I must say this was the best Tagine I had till date. Green veggies on the bed of saffron rice with plum tomato sauce. This was the best dish of all and indeed one of my favourite here to which I will surely come back. The aromas and the taste were amazing. A must-have dish. And then after this, we ordered the desserts. Their Signature bread pudding with berry compote named Umm Ali and Baklava lollipops with was presented in a unique way. Both the desserts with yummy and too good. Also, they have their hand-churned icecreams which looked too tempting and I wanted to try but I was too full. I was much happy with my lunch here. A must visit the place.