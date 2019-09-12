Enjoy Some Amazing Pan Asian Delicacies At Khow Chow!

Hungry after a long shopping delight at Linking road? Well at a busy location like Linking road finding someplace nice and cosy for having lunch and dinner that too an authentic one? Khow Chow is a super cosy pan Asian restaurant where you have Korean, Chinese, and all other Asian cuisines here. Must say the ambience is very pleasing with dim lights and they have a great choice of trending music. The staff here has a very super energetic response towards their customers and are very much involved with them making it feel more like home dining place. The food doesn't take that much of a time to be delivered to your tables very apt service and great food. Must-try dishes: 1- Crab Asparagus Soup - A clear soup kind of soup with crap and asparagus so light and so soothing its a must-try. 2- Assorted Dim Sum basket- A very authentic way of serving dim sums in its original shape and size. This basket has chicken basil, prawns, crab and chicken meatball as filling inside the dim sum. Very mild and perfect taste. 3- Prawns Rice paper rolls - This is a Vietnamese dish which is cold cooked. The veggies are wrapped in rice paper rolls and lettuce and served with a sweet chilli peanut sauce making it quite spicy and amazing. 4- Yello Hill - The mocktail is a mango sorbet with a mango pulp which is inhouse and amazing which is not to be missed. 5- Thai cooler - A more like a mojito with lime grass in it making it very refreshing 6- Yam Mamung - A raw mango salad, with chillies, lime juice and has a sour and sweet kind of flavour and its sure to hit you with spices. 7- Prawns Sizzlers- A very classic sizzler with Hakka noodles, chilli oyster sauce with prawns chilli, stir fry veggies and french fries. 8-Creme Brulee - A kind of low sweet caramel custard with a layer of caramel on top. 9- Chocolate Rose - loved it with their in-house vanilla ice cream and brownie crumbles. The chocolate rose has a filling of almonds, dark chocolate and caramel in it which all put together is a great dish.