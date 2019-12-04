Khow Chow's Menu Includes Some Amazing Pan Asian Delights!

Pan Asian restaurant with an eye-catching presentation to the food served and a chic ambience that totals to a delightful meal time here. Khow Chow is a located at Bandra Linking Road. The restaurant appears as a kiosk with a narrow ambience, spaced out seatings and dim lights making the ambience comfortable enough. The Chinese wall graffiti and lanterns add the informal touch putting forth a modern lively vibe to the ambience. The menu consists of some eye-catching dishes that will make your mouth water and tempt your umami with the hot and spicy taste of the food. Among the Asian dishes, modern Chinese dishes and authentic Thai are much in the number being a speciality of the place. From the beverages, the Asian Garden and Grapefruit Berry lemonade are great refreshments. The Asian Garden is similar to a mojito spiced with basil, while the Grapefruit Berry Lemonade has a sweet taste followed by a bittersweet aftertaste of berries making it a great balance of flavours. The Crab Asparagus and Lemon Chilli Coriander soups are one of the hot ones with a fresh broth spiced with green chillies that hit your tastebuds. The Crab Asparagus is made with asparagus and coriander broth, the hotness in this makes the crab meat taste tender and delicious. The Lemon Chilli Coriander is equally good with chopped vegetable flavours and good spicy flavour to it. In the starters, Tarot is one of the most attractive dishes for its nest-like fried noodle base containing chicken sautéed in thai chilly sauce. Tangy, hot and sweet flavours and tender taste of chicken is used with the exciting crunchy base. This one's surely exciting and delicious for taste. Edamame and Truffle oil dim sums are filled with the mash of edamame beans, a main Asian vegetable making the Dimsums tender and fluffy to taste, chefs special surely to be tried. From the mains, Khow Suey, an authentic Burmese is beautifully made here. The sweet taste to the gravy with a flavour of coconut develops to a spicy taste intact with the flavour of coconut making it delicious. This dish had quite a lot of noodles and lacked a bit in the gravy. In the desserts, the fried ice-cream is what will get your attention quite a lot. This one's made with a layer of caramelized crisp dough on the outside with cold scoop of vanilla ice-cream on the inside presented beautifully on a plate of caramel sauce. An exciting dessert executed beautifully and worth a try. Khow Chow gives you a beautiful dining experience and keeps the expectations up with their excitingly attractive food dishes and wonderful service by the staff