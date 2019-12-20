Gang Of Four? This Homestay Cottage in Panchgani Is Perfect For You Guys

Ethereal has lovely hosts, who have you sorted. The house is pristine clean, has a slanting rooftop {whoever grew up on the fantasy of a Home Alone 3-like rooftop, say aye}, and large glass windows through which natural light streams in. There are two bedrooms here, one on the ground floor and a wooden staircase leading up to the second room.

The property is very well-maintained, kept extremely tidy and the kitchen stocked with cutlery and crockery. Remember to carry along food and/or ingredients if you want to cook.

