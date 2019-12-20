Travelling to Mahabaleshwar for the strawberry fields? Choose Ethereal, a lovely cottage in Panchgani for your stay. This cottage goes by the name of Ethereal, and is a homestay which is perfect for up to 4 people.
Gang Of Four? This Homestay Cottage in Panchgani Is Perfect For You Guys
What Makes It Awesome
Ethereal has lovely hosts, who have you sorted. The house is pristine clean, has a slanting rooftop {whoever grew up on the fantasy of a Home Alone 3-like rooftop, say aye}, and large glass windows through which natural light streams in. There are two bedrooms here, one on the ground floor and a wooden staircase leading up to the second room.
The property is very well-maintained, kept extremely tidy and the kitchen stocked with cutlery and crockery. Remember to carry along food and/or ingredients if you want to cook.
Pro-Tip
The price per night is INR 5,000. You can give them a call at 9420697371.
