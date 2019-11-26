Paneer Kulcha & Mushroom Matar Paneer Cannot Be Missed At The Bombay Curry!

TBC is located in Khar & serves rolls, kebabs, Biryani, North Indian, Mughlai, Awadhi & Lucknowi dishes. They are immensely popular for their rolls, kebabs & biryanis which are lip-smacking. My Veg Order for two was as follows:- Starters: • Paneer Tikka - My all-time favourite. 5-6 pieces of soft, juicy Panner pieces marinated in Indian spices and Served with cut onions & chutney on the side. This beauty was the perfect way to start my dinner on a high Mains: • Mushroom Matar Paneer - Loved this combination. The mushroom was fresh, tasty and mixing it with matar and paneer enriched the dish even further. The gravy was mild in flavour which could be enjoyed by all. Blended beautifully with my Kulcha Bread: Paneer Kulcha - This paneer stuffed Kulcha was piping hot, tasty & humongous. Quite heavy on the tummy. Biryani: • Paneer Tikka Biryani - The aroma on opening the box was scintillating. Soft paneer pieces embedded between tikka masala gravy in the enriched biryani with roasted onions sprinkled on top. Mixed raita was served on the side but I didn't need it. I found it yummy on its own. Desserts: • Gulab Jamun - Soft chunky pieces of Gulab Jamun that looked & tasted irresistible. The perfect way to end our meal I’m a huge fan of North Indian cuisine especially that serves mouth-watering paneer & mushroom dishes. TBC offers great quality, customised packaging & decent quantity at affordable prices. Had a delightful dinner experience