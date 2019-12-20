Paninaro is possibly one of the healthiest eateries in Mumbai with their delicious and healthy salads as they only use organic ingredients sourced from local farms.
Sticking To A Healthy Diet? Head To Paninaro For Healthy Soups & Fresh Salads
- Price for two: ₹ 650
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Chow Down
Known for its fresh and healthy quick eats Paninaro is in multiple locations across the city. They have a simple philosophy when it comes to their food – they keep it fresh, source the ingredients locally and make their own bread. People who’re looking for salads that go beyond the mundane “leaves and vegetables”, Paninaro has some of the healthiest salads. All of their ingredients are sourced locally from the farms which is what they swear by for their fresh dishes.
Our two favourites include the chicken and feta cheese salad {INR 180} along with the falafer and hummus salad {INR 180} with their in-house salad dressing that comes well-packed and fresh.
If salad isn’t your game, there’s always their sandwiches which are made from their in-house baked bread. One has an option of customising the bread – choose from their rye or multi-grain bread with fillings like tandoori paneer, roasted veggies and feta, honey roast lamb, rocket and white onion with the most savoury sauces and dips.
So, We're Saying...
We’ve all been there, sitting at our desk in the office and contemplating about our next ‘healthy meal’ so to say. If you’re all about the light and fresh meals, then a combination of a hot soup along with one of the fresh salads is in our world the perfect office lunch.
