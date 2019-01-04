There's A Street In Mumbai Full Of Shops Selling Over 50 Types Of Paper

A wholesale paper market, this street has shops upon shops just selling different varieties of paper. We checked out Sun Enterprises, one of the biggest and most popular shops there, and on entering it we died and went to paper heaven. Wall after wall were adorned with handmade paper, printed paper, metallic paper, chart paper, corrugated paper, translucent sheets of paper and more.

The rates depend on the paper and can be for INR 15 and goes upwards.

There are plenty of other shops following this which have more varieties such as Panchshil Paper Co., T.K. Ruby & Co. and more. Read an entire guide on Bora Bazaar's paper market here.