Pick Up Secondhand Books At Prithvi Theatre For INR 100 A Pop

The bookshop at the Prithvi Theatre, we’ve been told has been inspired by the National Theatre on the Southbank of Thames in the heart of London – a space dedicated for cultural activities from catching plays to getting a quick bites at the cafe or browsing through the bookshop. Similarly, Prithvi Theatre, with its cafe and bookshop aims to do the same, provide a cultural space for the audience.

Paperbacks offers a really interesting collection of books and DVDs alike. This homely, crammed for space bookshop is full of shelves as you enter, and they have a no phone-no photography policy, in addition to keeping your excited decibels as low as possible. The DVDs range from old Bollywood classics to Casablanca, to selections from the mid-90s, though it’s a very limited collection.