This Pretty Restaurant Is Perfect For Get-Togethers With Delicious Food!

I have heard a lot about Pot Pourri, so certainly I visited this few days back. We ordered: 1) LEBANESE CHICKEN AND CHEESE 2) KOLHAPURI MUTTON SUKHA 3)ROLLY POLLY PUNCH 4)TROPICAL COOLER 5)CHICKEN CAFREAL 6)RED VELVET CAKE 7)HARISSA CHICKEN SKEWER 8)BITTER CHOCOLATE DOME LEBANESE CHICKEN AND CHEESE is a starter and was much needed for a feast. The cheese strings were visible. so just imagine the amount of cheese. The sweet-cheese combo was lip-smacking! CHICKEN CAFREAL: Spicy chicken fixed in a small twig-like structure. Nicely garnished & served. ROLLY POLLY PUNCH & TROPICAL COOLER: Both the mocktails had their own unique taste. And they were really good! The taste differs but it's really worth. Rolly Polly punch is a tangy twist while the tropical cooler. Very much soothing to the soul! KOLHAPURI MUTTON SUKHA WITH KERALA PARATHA: It was a really good try, the meat was properly cooked and the spices were an inch to pinch perfectly! The parathas were normal in size and thin! RED VELVET: The way it looked and the way it tasted was damn good. Soft fluffy and too sweet! A lovely dessert after too much non-vegetarian food! BITTER CHOCOLATE DOME: Must try if someone loves chocolate. It is one of the best deserts I ever tasted in any restaurants AMBIENCE: The owners have put a lot into its ambiance, a multipurpose restaurant which can host families as well as friends STAFF: Very helpful, eager to help and professional at their work. Also, they are always available when needed.