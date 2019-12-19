This Restaurant Is A Heaven For Vegetarians

Bombay Street Co. is a pure vegetarian casual dine restaurant which offers chatpata street food dishes along with North Indian, Chinese & Italian Cuisine. *Recommended Dishes from Our Order*Gini Dosa; Pizza Dosa; Chili Milli Bang Bang Pizza; Pasta Sizzler; Chinese Sizzler; Younger poppers; BibiMap; Spagetti in BBQ Sauce; Sizzling Brownie; Electric Lemonade. Place is clean, hygienic, decent sized, good crowd pouring in, chilled out vibe with beautiful art work decorated on their walls showcasing some popular street food items. This place doesn't serve alcohol & offers indoor seating only.