Grab A Couple Of Exceptional Grilled Sandwiches At This Street Stall In Fort

I love their sher sangam {an open grilled sandwich}, any of the other grilled vegetable sandwiches, and the ‘encounter’ and ‘bon chilar’ juice, both of which are part of their ‘special’ concoctions.

This is a roadside sandwich stall but the menu is extensive and the South Indian owner is an amazing character who loves to talk {he will even choose the perfect sandwich and juice combo for you}. They use a finely chopped carrot and onion mix in most of their sandwiches that adds a crunch and a unique flavour.