Gift Yourself Treasured Japanese Shibori Stoles From This Store For Only INR 250

While Charni Road is known for all the awesome food stalls and hole-in-the-wall restaurants, let's not underestimate its fashion scene. Talking about fashion, have you laid your eyes on the gorgeous Shibori dupattas and stoles at Paras Fashion? Usually known for its affordable kurtis, dress material, leggings, and other regular-wear tops and tees, what a customer might miss out on, is their collection of dupattas that aren't always on display. But if you're a fan of the age-old Japanese tie and dye technique that Shibori is, then ask them to show you their collection, and gift yourself a pretty dupatta for a price as low as INR 250. They're available in shades of blue, yellow, green, pink and brown, and Paras Fashion keeps adding to the stock every month. We could not help but buy a blue one for ourselves. And trust us when we say this, you will be tempted to buy one too, if you visit the store.