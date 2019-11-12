Paratha Gets Chatpata Samosa Flavors: Ask For Samosa Paratha At Crave Junction!

Cafes

Crave Junction

Kandivali West, Mumbai
4.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

X Point Rodium Building, Shop 5-7, Near Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, SV Road, Kandivali West, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Tawa Paratha Delhi style is what missing in Suburbs of mumbai. Crave Junction located near Kandivali station, has to offer some of the most interesting and classic combination of Paratha. Served with Dal Makhani ( rich n creamy & Raita) , Crave Junction offers Samosa Paratha, Paneer Aachari, Aloo methi & Triple Cheese. Keeping it true to the flavors, Samosa Paratha is a must try with perfect aroma of Sauff n tinge of aamchur, this Paratha has the perfect thickness. Tawa style makes it more amazing.. Make sure to try one!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group

