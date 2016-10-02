The Four Pitchers In Town That Give You The Most Booze For Your Buck

Speaking of casual watering holes, this list would be incomplete without the mention of Cafe Oval. With a draught pitcher at just INR 380, it almost makes us gasp for breath and makes us thirsty. Although they don’t have an elaborate menu to satiate our after- beer {or during} hunger, we’ll probably do with their snacks at INR 25 or their cheese omelette at INR 85 and then head out to a South Mumbai eatery.