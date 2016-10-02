We’ve all had to make the hardest decision at 9pm on a Friday – pitcher or mug? We make it simpler for you by listing the five best pitchers in the city {‘cos after a mug, you know you’ll give in and order a pitcher}.
The Four Pitchers In Town That Give You The Most Booze For Your Buck
The Irish House
Besides housing beers from around the world, The Irish House also serves fresh tap beers like Erdinger and Stella Artois along with a three litre pitcher of Kingfisher draught at INR 1,350. To go with the beer, there’s nothing better than their loaded fries {Mexican mess, tipsy paprika and cheese}, starting at INR 335.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Woodside Inn
If you’ve tasted their five drinks at INR 500 offer on their fifth birthday, you’ll know why Woodside Inn is on this list. Affordable prices and brilliant brews waiting to be gulped down {or enjoyed slowly} starting INR 945 for a Kingfisher draught pitcher, INR 1245 for a Gateway and INR 1325 for Independence. Every pitcher contains 1.5 litres {four and a half mugs to be precise} of happiness, which can be paired with barbeque pulled pork bruschetta {INR 375} or zucchini parmesan chips {INR 245}.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Jugheads
Now, Jugheads has been an old favourite of draught beer drinkers for various reasons. They have an ambience that transports you back to the nineties{you can always catch a Backstreet Boys song here}, have a 1+1 offer till 8pm{on weekends} and the staff is friendly. Their food menu has sauteed mushrooms at INR 175, prawns aglio olio at INR 325 and potato wedges at INR 165. It’s the casual watering-hole you go to after a long day at work.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Cafe Oval
Speaking of casual watering holes, this list would be incomplete without the mention of Cafe Oval. With a draught pitcher at just INR 380, it almost makes us gasp for breath and makes us thirsty. Although they don’t have an elaborate menu to satiate our after- beer {or during} hunger, we’ll probably do with their snacks at INR 25 or their cheese omelette at INR 85 and then head out to a South Mumbai eatery.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
