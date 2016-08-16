Navroze Mubarak: Where To Celebrate {And Feast} Like A Parsi

From August 11 to 21, SodaBottleOpenerWala, the contemporary Mumbai Irani Cafe is starting a war of the families {and palates} with their Saas-Bahu menu and thalis this Parsi New Year. The restaurant will showcase rival menus of daughter-in-law Akshata Karkaria, the bakery and R&D chef at SodaBottleOpenerWala and her mother-in-law Bachi Karkaria, who is a renowned columnist with Times of India newspaper.

Look out for tareli macchi, tarela souffle and gos {mutton} no saas, and for the vegetarians, doodhi nu pattice, veg. Yazidi salad, Saas nu papeta and Falooda in Bachi’s thaali. We are excited about Akshata’s shepherd’s pie, jumbo prawn kari and mithoo dahi with ginger thins.

Akshata’s veg menu is for INR 600 {plus taxes} and non-veg menu for INR 750 {plus taxes}, Bachi’s veg menu is for INR 600 {plus taxes}, and non-veg menu is for INR 850 {plus taxes}.

#LBBTip: The duo are demonstrating a few dishes on August 20 between 4pm–6pm, so watch and learn, guys.