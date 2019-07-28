Beyond Dhansak And Berry Pulao: Have You Tried These Offbeat Parsi Dishes?

There’s not much you can’t Google these days, but this mukhwas-type Parsi specialty is probably one of them. Within the Parsi community, women for the first forty days after giving birth are referred to as ‘suvavars’ and the focus during this time is feeding the new mum food items that will enhance the production of breast-milk. Made with fennel seeds, desiccated coconut, dill and a few other seeds, this dry mix is meant to be chewed a few minutes before feeding the baby and is tasty enough to give the dreaded methi laddoos and jalebi dunked in milk a run for their money. If you’re going to a baby shower soon and want to give a nutritional treat for the mother-to-be, then pre-order some Suvo by calling Delna Tamboly in Dadar who is known for this rare Parsi offering.

Call Delna Tamboly on 9820660994 for some Suvo. A kilogram of Suva will cost you INR 1750, and you will have to tell her around a week in advance. Delna prepares fresh suva, and the taste doesn't disappoint at all.