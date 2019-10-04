Check This Place Out In Vashi For An Amazing Weekend With Your Buddies

Tight is the perfect party place in Inorbit Mall in Vashi. It's hardly 2 minutes from Vashi railway station. The Ambiance is cool and the music is great. A perfect place to party and chill with your friends and big groups. Coming to Food and drinks - Cocktails - Blood long Island iced tea Tropical Long Island iced tea Both the cocktails were fantastic. The presentation was okay. Appetizers - Chicken popcorn - It was crunchy and tasty served with lime mayo. Must try this. Goes perfectly with the drinks. Paneer makhani fries - Fries topped with cheese and Paneer makhani gravy. It was so delicious. Highly recommended. Butter Garlic Prawns - The presentation was really good. The taste was amazing with good quantity. Mains - Mexican veg pizza - it was Mexican style pizza with loads of veggies. Must try this. Overall, a good place to go and party. The drinks are served on MRP. The service is good.