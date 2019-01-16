With An Amazing Ambience And Finger Licking Food, Head Out To This Place Asap

The ambience of Lord of the drinks is amazing. The DJ plays amazing tracks without dropping the beats. The menu is modern with a good variety for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Prices are high but the quantity is good. Service is amazing as all the servers are very attentive. The food tastes great plus the presentation is top class. I would recommend - Basil Garlic Tandoori Stuffed Mushrooms. Thai Chicken Herb Dimsum. Grilled Prawns. Nutty Brownie.