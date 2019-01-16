With An Amazing Ambience And Finger Licking Food, Head Out To This Place Asap

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Lord Of The Drinks

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Aver House, Ground Floor, B-26/1, Veera Desai Industrial Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

What Makes It Awesome?

The ambience of Lord of the drinks is amazing. The DJ plays amazing tracks without dropping the beats. The menu is modern with a good variety for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Prices are high but the quantity is good. Service is amazing as all the servers are very attentive. The food tastes great plus the presentation is top class. I would recommend - Basil Garlic Tandoori Stuffed Mushrooms. Thai Chicken Herb Dimsum. Grilled Prawns. Nutty Brownie.

What Could Be Better?

Mocktails needs improvement. They should come up with offers on food to attract more people.

How Much Did It Cost?

1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Bars

Lord Of The Drinks

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Aver House, Ground Floor, B-26/1, Veera Desai Industrial Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet