Weekend Goals: Get Your Party Shoes Ready & Head Over To Yeda Republic!

The most happening place in Mumbai. Yeda Republic was so hyped that I got really excited to visit this place and it was totally worth the hype. Ambience:- As soon as you enter the place you will see a big screen and some lit lighting around the place. It is a submarine/ship theme-based pub. The bar section is huge with plenty of cocktail and mocktail. In the middle of the pub, there is a thar (special attraction) Cocktails:- 1)Meetha nimbu:- it was a deadly combination of gin lime and honey. The taste was similar to nimbu pani. 2) LIIT:- They are always lit. Main:- 1)Dal Khichdi:- Ordering dal khichdi in a pub is somewhat weird but trust me it was the best dal khichdi I ever tasted in my life, with the proper amount of garlic essence and ghee above the khichdi. 2)Cheese Corn Ball:- The Corn Ball were cheesiest. I really loved the sauce which they provided along with the cheese cornball. Overall, a great experience