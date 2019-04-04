Party On Your Mind? Check Out This Place If You're Looking For A Chill Place!

Planning a party? Oozo is one of the best places in the area to visit with big groups. With dozens of options when it comes to both drinks as well as food, they've got a pretty good collection of cocktails and some mocktails too. They serve Indian cuisine as well as oriental cuisine. Want to know about the food and the overall experience? Scroll down! Starters: 1) Korean cheese Nachos: We had ordered two different varieties of nachos a non-vegetarian one and a vegetarian one, to my surprise I really loved the vegetarian one, that's the first time that I've chosen vegetarian nachos over a chicken nachos. Would really recommend going for this dish, the cheese and all the veggies just taste amazing, the best part is the cheese sauce. 2) Beer chicken cheese nachos: This was the second variant of nachos, it had minced chicken pieces in it. Even these tasted really good, the best part of both the nachos was their cheesy sauce. 3) Feta chill mushroom: I've had mushrooms in different places but it's very hard for me to really like the flavour of it, there are very few places where I would prefer eating mushrooms and this is one of those places. The mushrooms tasted nice and juicy and the sauces just enhanced the flavour. 4) Jujeh Kebab: A nice chicken Tandoor dish, the chicken was a little overcooked because as I would take a bit it would get disintegrated. Would recommend cooking it a little less the next time. 5) Garides Saganaki: This is a Greek-style prawn dish tossed in olive oil, veggies topped of with some herbs and some feta cheese. The prawns tasted really good, they were nice tender and juicy, if you're a seafood lover then you should go for this dish. Cocktails: 1) Tiramisu: Now I've always loved having Tiramisu as a dessert so thought of giving this Tiramisu cocktail a shot. The coffee flavour was really good in this drink. The drink was nice and strong, the rim is glazed with coffee giving you a nice coffee taste with every sip. 2) High with beer: How could I not order this drink after having such a lovely name. The cocktail just looked so elegant, the bartender has done an amazing job creating this beauty. A perfect drink for beer lovers. Sizzler: 1) Bandeja paisa: When you're with friends everything seems right, so came up with an idea of ordering a sizzler and this sizzler will definitely fill up your stomachs. This sizzler has got it all, tender cut chicken, chicken sausages, French fries, banana chips, veggies, rice and fried egg. Would recommend going for this dish. Dessert: 1) Gulab Jamun Parfait: This was just a cherry on top of the cake, cake being the delicious meal that we've had over here. The gulab jamuns tasted good but would want the layers between to be a little thicker as I wasn't able to get it's flavour as it was overpowered with the Gulab Jamun flavour. On the whole, if you want to party then this is the place you should be at. With nice relaxing seating on the first floor with also a rooftop seating, making it a nice and spacious place where you should visit in large groups. My server Mr Gilberto has done an amazing job with his service and was able to describe the dishes really well. Ambience 4/5 Service 5/5 Food 4.5/5 Recommended 5/5