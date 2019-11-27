This Weekend Calls For A Startling Dinner With Friends At Harry's

Harry's bar and café is a perfect place to party, chill along with friends. They have a nice pretty ambience, the staff is kind and polite and also they help you guide according to your choices. I liked the cocktails as well as the mocktails here, they have something good to make you tipsy. Talking about the food, it wasn’t oily at all, the preparation time was less, Quality as well as the Quantity both were good. We had, Cocktails : 1. Harry 1992: It had vodka, blue curacao, orange bitter, passion fruit, lime. It’s strong enough to make you tipsy. 2. Berry long Island ice tea: Gin, vodka, rum, tequila along with blueberry jam served in a mason jar. The flavour of blueberry was quite mild yet perfect. 3. Kafir lime: This is one of my all-time favourites, it had some soda, white rum, mint leaf and kafir leaf with a dash of lemon. 4. Singapore Sling: it’s a gin, brandy, pineapple, lime. It has a strong flavour of cherry with lime. Starters : 1. Nachos: The simple plain basic nachos with the beans and lots of cheese and sauces. 2. Open Sandwich chicken tikka: To my surprise, this is something I did not expect to be so good. it had something similar to the pizza but something better. 3. Spicy chicken lollipop: the basic chicken lollipop with some spicy Chinese sauce. Main course : 1. Mac and cheese: I would recommend this, it was good but I feel it could have been better. 2. Schezwan Fried Noodles: I liked this for the taste, quantity and quality. The noodles were properly cooked with veggies. Desserts : We ended our meal on the all-time favourite the sizzling brownie and the volcano cake. Final verdict: I loved this place and would recommend. The food is perfect, they have a variety of drinks and also the service is good.