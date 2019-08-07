Mh04 The Drunkyard In Thani West Is A Must Visit!

Ambience -7/10 Very lively and perfect DJ 💞 Food and Drinks - 8/10 1) love portion: As the name suggests it actually tastes like love which is sweet and tipsy. 2) Tiramisu shake: I fell in love with the glass! With cute shoe-shaped glasses, without a doubt, the shake was yummy though. 3) Peri-peri chicken: Perfect spicy and perfect taste. 4) Pesto Chicken Tikka: I like the masala how it turned out. 5) Half bird: Dam it was just a heaven one need to try these, so juicy so yummy it was 6)Tres Leches: Hero of the house 😍 There was time to time service and no waiting that's what I actually like about it. Would definitely recommend people to check out Mh04 The drunkyard right away!