Partying With Friends- Welcome To Mitron

One of the most prestigious places to visit, Mitron is a perfect lounge to enjoy with friends. It is situated on the ground floor of the Peninsula Grand Hotel in Sakinaka. The ambience of this place is certainly the best part of this place. It gives us these crazy vibes as soon as we enter. We were severed by Mr Manish who was well revised with the menu and helped us in ordering some amazing cuisine. We had then ordered the following items. COCKTAILS: Sherry De Cherry Mitrontini APPETIZERS: Jhinga Koliwada Paneer Tikka Bruscheta MAIN COURSE: Threesome Veg Rice DESSERT: Bawas Caramel Custard Overall, it was an amazing experience.