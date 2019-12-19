This Ethnic Shop Proffer Beautiful Lehengas & Dresses For Any Occasion

Seasons in Santacruz is just amazing. They are superb collection and every other outfit is amazing. They have a unique collection of different colours and designs. I found an amazing lehengas for my sister's wedding at this store. The shop is apt for any occasion, marriage, party wears. It has dress pieces, dresses kurtis starting from an affordable price but it was totally worth it. The polishing and fit were just perfect. I didn't actually need heavy jewellery since the lehenga too was studded with diamonds.