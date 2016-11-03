Here's Why Co-Working At The Social Is A Good Deal For Foodies

Everyone knows Social and everyone also knows that it’s one of the best co-working spaces the city has to offer. So if you’re looking for a space that will let you eat, drink and work together, then this is just where you need to be. While the Social has many outlets across the city and you can work out of whichever you wish to, the Todi Mill Social, Khar Social and Fun Republic Social provide you with spaces that are specially made with the intention of you coming to work.

The membership for each of them is INR 5,000 per month, for which you get a dedicated space from Monday through Friday between 9am and 6pm, along with high-speed Internet, and all the amazing luxuries of being in a café/bar. The entire amount is redeemable on food and drinks when you’re at work. Now, isn’t that simply amazing? Also, the membership to the work-space gets you access to all Socials across the country, which means, if you fly down to another city and need a space to work, head to the Social there.