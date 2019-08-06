Gaylord Bakery: Lots of varieties to choose from, pastries, pies, eclairs, macarons and but of course coffee :) Sucha lovely place to spend time with your loved ones, but personally my favorite has to be watching old people come to sweetened their tooth. How can I not mention the heart of Mumbai, Marine Drive, which is just a few steps away from Gaylord! Drop by this place ASAP!
You've Gotta Try Delicious Peach Pie At Gaylord
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family, Kids
