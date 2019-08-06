You've Gotta Try Delicious Peach Pie At Gaylord

Casual Dining

Gaylord

Churchgate, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Mayfair Building, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Gaylord Bakery: Lots of varieties to choose from, pastries, pies, eclairs, macarons and but of course coffee :) Sucha lovely place to spend time with your loved ones, but personally my favorite has to be watching old people come to sweetened their tooth. How can I not mention the heart of Mumbai, Marine Drive, which is just a few steps away from Gaylord! Drop by this place ASAP!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family, Kids

