We scoured through their collection and tried to find things that would fit our pocket. There were mason jar lights at INR 3,600 per piece, a centre piece made out of mango wood for INR 3,150, mirrors and frame made out mango wood for INR 2,100, bird door handles at INR 4,000 {they could be used as wall pieces as well}.

We found a cabinet for INR 35,700 to be a bit steep, but found respite in a INR 3,900 lamp that had the potential to light up a dark corner with class. They also have items that are designed in-house and we found the idea of sitting on a bar stool made atop a gas cylinder to be exhilarating. It was priced at INR 58,500.

Other than retailing decor items sourced from different parts of the country, they also have a design consultancy that’ll help you do over your room. That starts at INR 6.5 lakh.