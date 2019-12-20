Peeps, Go To this Kandivali Eatery For Tasty Dadpe Pohe & Black Pav Bhaji

Dadpe pohe and kaali pav bhaji both are one-of-a-kind preparations available here at Jivhala {and you won’t find these easily in any other Maharashtrian street food serving restaurants}.

Dadpe pohe is an exceptionally delicious dish it’s merely water-soaked and uncooked thin variety of poha tossed with a mildly spicy tempering and plenty of freshly grated coconut. The secret mixture of two varieties of Maharashtrian spice mixes made in-house is what makes the kaali pav bhaji different from the usual that we eat elsewhere.