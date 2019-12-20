Peeps, Go To this Kandivali Eatery For Tasty Dadpe Pohe & Black Pav Bhaji

Fast Food Restaurants

Jivhala Maharashtrian Kitchen

Kandivali East, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 7, Satyam Building, Near Avenue Hotel, Thakur Complex, Kandivali East, Mumbai

Shortcut

Take our advice and make your way to Kandivali for tasty dadpe pohe and kaali pav bhaji at Jivhala-
Maharashtrian Kitchen.

Chow Down

Dadpe pohe and kaali pav bhaji both are one-of-a-kind preparations available here at Jivhala {and you won’t find these easily in any other Maharashtrian street food serving restaurants}.

Dadpe pohe is an exceptionally delicious dish it’s merely water-soaked and uncooked thin variety of poha tossed with a mildly spicy tempering and plenty of freshly grated coconut. The secret mixture of two varieties of Maharashtrian spice mixes made in-house is what makes the kaali pav bhaji different from the usual that we eat elsewhere.

So, We're Saying...

Jivhala is a very small restaurant located in Thakur Complex in Kandivali with a very simple and minimalistic decor, but go here for the super tasty food that will make you want to come back for more.

