What I liked here was the generous portion sizes, neat packaging and the extremely value for money pricing. The chicken chilli oyster noodles, chicken biryani, and the aloo paratha with dahi are the bomb! Oh, they have shifted out of Solaris Complex, Andheri and are reportedly shifting kitchen near Tunga bus stop.
Head To Pepper Munch For A Total Value For Money Meal
Delivery time can sometimes extend to up to an hour.
Order a Gangster portion size {this fills up three hungry souls} and avail of a free cool beverage.
