Jamie's Pizzeria: So I ordered Jamie's pepperoni pizza last night and it was the best pizza I have had from them so far. The pizza base was nice and chewy and enjoyable to eat. The sauce this time was superb. It was sweet and flavoured just right, absolutely delicious. Great pizza overall, I think I am going to go there and try the rest of their menu soon.
Pepperoni Pizza At Jamie's Is Worth The Money!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
Also On Jamies Pizzeria
Other Outlets
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)