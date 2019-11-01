Pepperoni Pizza At Jamie's Is Worth The Money!

Cafes

Jamies Pizzeria

Lower Parel, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

High Street Phoenix, 1st Floor, Dainik Shivner Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Jamie's Pizzeria: So I ordered Jamie's pepperoni pizza last night and it was the best pizza I have had from them so far. The pizza base was nice and chewy and enjoyable to eat. The sauce this time was superb. It was sweet and flavoured just right, absolutely delicious. Great pizza overall, I think I am going to go there and try the rest of their menu soon.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

