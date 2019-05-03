Kettle & keg is a recently opened 3 story cafe in the locality of Andheri. They offer to experience a cafe, lounge, and rooftop under one roof. The ambience and interior done all over the place are very eye pleasing and creative especially the rooftop is a perfect spot for a date with your better half. The bar was fully stacked with domestic and imported alcohol and the hospitality was good as the staff was very efficient and helpful. If you are on Keto diet this place has multiple options for you to choose from. We Ordered: -Drinks & Shake Double Apple Freaky Ferrero milkshake Hot chocolate Cappuccino -And we Binged on: Soya Kheema Pav Chicken ghee roast Warm chicken, mushroom & broccoli Roasted beet ,fig & Feta Our favourite part was the Dessert: Death by chocolate Philadelphia cheesecake Rocky Road
Kettle & Keg Is A Perfect Date Spot For All The Millennials
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
