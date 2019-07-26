Perfect Escape From The City Light- Brats Bar And Longue

One of the finest lounge situated in Goregaon East, Brats Bar and Longue. It's an underground lounge located in the Emerald Club. The best thing about this restaurant was its ambience. It's highly influenced by the 1980s old American culture. The service was extremely good except for the delay time which was a bit slow. Coming up to the dishes, I ordered the following items. Cocktails: -Whiskey Sour -Long Island Iced Tea Appetizers: -Fish Fingers -Mini Spring Roll Mains: -Mexican Chicken Burger -Brats Special Chicken Sizzler Overall, it was a good experience. Food: 5/5 Service: 4/5 Ambience: 5/5