Drop By Family Tree For Some Amazing Vegetarian Delights!

“ Good Food is Good mood “ I am not a huge fan of vegetarian food, but I recently visited Family Tree, most talked place for vegetarian food in Mulund. To my surprise, it serves really tasty food, within much waiting. They do have multiple cuisines to choose from such as European, Indian, Chinese. The presentations are on point, the food is delicious with just the right amount of price. We had; Mocktails: 1. Bubble Gum Mojito: Bored with the normal Mojito, so decided to have this one. It had a sweet flavour of bubble gum along with the fizz. 2. Twisted Pina Colada: The twist to the normal pina colada with some fruit along with pineapple, coconut milk and cream. Soups: Rainbow Soup: This was among their signature menu and also recommended to us, as the name suggests it had 7 indregredients such as spinach, carrot, broccoli, red bell peppers, green bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, zukini. Even there were chopped garlic added for flavours which enhanced the taste of the soup. Starters: 1. Crispy Corn fritters: A twist to the normal corn chat, the corn were fried with cornflour in chat style that made it crispy. The twist was the Chinese flavours and sauces. 2. Tokri chat: I wasn’t happy with this one, the presentation was good. The amount of groundnut used dominated the other flavours of chat. Mains: 1. Paneer Tikka Shahajani: A normal cashew base paneer gravy with some medium spicy spices. 2. Butter Garlic Naan: The butter garlic naan was just delicious, it was thin, tasty and flavours of garlic were perfect with the gravy. Desserts: 1. Gulab jam with ice cream: The Gulab jam were served hot with those cold vanilla ice cream scoops. 2. Ramesh Suresh: Something unique and new, the vanilla ice cream scoops with deep-fried 5-star bars. Final Verdict: This place is just perfect for all the vegetarian, the ambience is decent. They have a decent sitting. The food is delicious with a huge variety of cuisine as well As the name suggests, it’s the perfect place for family dining in.