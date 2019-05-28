Perfect Family Restaurant In Andheri!

Visited on toes with my family and we enjoyed the experience. It's a good family restaurant with amazing food and great hospitality. Mr Pradeep Das helped us a lot with picking out the best dishes to suit our taste. The Ambience is nice and hygiene is maintained. The serving quantity is really appropriate. We started with pull apart bread, cheese corn balls, paneer chilli and nachos. My favourite is baked nachos served with beans, salsa and olives! Just perfect. Pull apart bread was really cheesy but lacked flavours. Can work on it. Paneer chilly was great as well. For the main course, we opted for dal khichadi and paprika pizza. Dal khichadi was amazing, However, pizza was very spicy. We couldn't complete it all. They have some very good beverages option. Totally loved the lady in red and scarlet Ohara. We had the classic sizzling brownie for dessert and it was amazing. The brownie was loaded with walnuts and cashews! The quantity was good too. I would totally recommend people to visit this restaurant for an amazing experience!