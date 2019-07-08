Drop By This Popular Bar To Chill With Your Pals Along With Delicious Menu

Harry’s Bar and Cafe, a perfect weekend place whether it be World Cup or just a friends adda for pool. This place offers amazing combination for simply a Friends. Food is up to the mark along with good service. Cocktails: 1. Dirty Harry - A strong drink with a consistency like Mojito. This also has a good flavour of lychee. Hard drink. 2. Espresso Martini - Coffee and Martini. Doesn’t that sound tempting and exciting? One of the best mixtures. A must try! Starters: 1. Drunken Chicken - Chicken well tossed with Whisky. Tender and juicy chicken with complete drool-worthy taste. A must try! 2. Chicken Satay - Prepared in skewers with coconut milk giving it authentic Thai taste and served with Peanut sauce. If you are a Thai food lover you should try this. Mains 1. BBQ Sloppy Chicken Burger - OMG! Supa scrumptious and juicy burger consisting of shredded chicken well made with BBQ sauce. A must-have dish! Desserts 1. Drunken Volcano Cake - One of the best versions of Choco Lava Cakes. S’mores with Whisky over the cake served with ice cream. Supa dessertlicious. 2. Sizzling Brownie - Like the usual one, good and savour!! Also, the pool here is for ₹150 for two.