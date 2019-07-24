Ever heard of wine tasting rooms with a combination of tempting food, mind-blowing interiors and breathtaking views of greenery. Yass! Your destination is Sula wine yards at Nashik. This vineyard offers you a good taste of wines along with wide varieties of food to satisfy your tastebuds. You can plan for any kind of events like marriages, birthday parties and get together events. The management offers you great options to celebrate your special days.
Perfect Glimpse Of Vineyard & A Beautiful Restaurant At Sula Vineyards
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Family, Kids, Bae
