Ethnic Wear, Cushion Covers, Duvets: Find It All With A Fun Twist At The Vintage Earth In Lokhandwala

Clothing Stores

Vintage Earth

Andheri West, Mumbai
3.8

Primerose CHS, Shop 4, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

This shop has the perfect selection of tops, skirts, and kurtas to brighten up a regular day at work. You can also find light ethnic wear in cotton to cover all your summer mehndi and engagement functions.

What's My Pro Tip?

Register your phone number with the shop and get regular updates on new designs and their awesome sales.

Anything Else?

And yes! They keep some fun cushion covers, curtains and duvets too.

