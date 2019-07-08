Chill With Your Friends With Some Amazing Food & Drinks

Cafe Ville Villa, a perfect place to hang out with family and friends anytime. They offer a variety of dishes from Mexican to Italian. They have great decor with different props used and also aesthetic paintings on the wall and much more interesting stuff. Also, the seating is very comfortable. Talking about food, we had tried different items from the menu: Jalapeno poppers Mac and cheese fries Cheese corn ball Passion fruit smoothie Cumin spice Mushroom and baby corn Risotto Cafe ville villa special pasta Peach mocktail Pav bhaji fondue Nutella Freakkkshake My most favourite of them was mac and cheese fries, extremely creamy for cheese and fries lover, that I'm. Mushroom and baby corn risotto, again creamy. Talking about pav bhaji fondue, it was served with 4 different types of bread, which gives variety to the people. All in all, the cafe ville villa is an amazing place anytime.