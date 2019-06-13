Perfect Place For A Perfect Date!❤️

As the name says 'The Little Door 'it has a cute little door at the entrance. The place is perfect for a date night. Beautiful ambience with mouthwatering food. They have 3 sections - outdoor, indoor and the first floor. Coming to the delicious food we had: -Jampacked- A refreshing combination of litchi juice, strawberry puree, elderflower and fresh cream. -Jager Caprioschka- It contains Jagermeister, mint leaves and apple juice. Could have been much better as it was not very light. -Sigara- Huge phyllo rolls stuffed with lots of vegetables. It's soft, crispy and scrumptious which is served with chilli oregano sauce. Recommended. -Burgeret- Mini brioche (French bread) having a beautiful green colour with potato Patty, jalapeno cream cheese, carrot, cucumber. It's Delicious. -Red Wine Spaghetti- Definitely try this one for the love of red wine and olive oil. It's full of flavours with Veggies like olives, zucchini, baby corn, asparagus, broccoli, garlic, chilli and pepper. Highly Recommended. -Pumpkin Risotto - Cream of pumpkin with arborio rice. Served along with smoked mushroom, caramelized onions topped with jalapenos and crumbled feta. It's rich, creamy, heavy and appetizing. -Bailey's Tiramisu - Bailey's infused tiramisu, served in a jar. It's finger licking good. Food - 5/5 Service - 5/5 Ambience - 5/5