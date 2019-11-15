This Cute Little Cafe Offers Some Amazing Quick Bites!

Located on the link road. Kasbah Grand is a great place with a good ambience and a warm welcoming staff. Ambience: The have varied sitting arrangement from formal small tables to the classic long table. The sofa sitting for casual family meets or friendly outings. Their round tables have revolving tops to ease out food service. Here is what we ordered: We started with a simple veg Hara Bhara salad and a crispy Veg Masala Rommali. They made for the simple yet delicious beginning. Rating:5/5 We then ordered starters which included both veg and non-veg dishes. • Paneer Afghani Tikka: It was soft and melt in the mouth. Rating:5/5 •Baby corn Amritsari: We asked for the grilled version and Somehow I didn't enjoy it much. Probably the deep-fried version is better. Rating:3/5 •Murgh barra kabab: They tasted delicious. Perfectly cooked to the point that they had a bite yet were melt in the mouth. A must-try. Rating:5/5 Our mains with butter naan consisted of: •Subz Diwani Handi: It's not too spicy not sweet. The balance in the two is great and the variety in vegetables give a lot of difference in textures. Rating:4/5 •Murgh Matka: This was a recommendation by the staff who was sure that I would love it. So going as per that I ordered murgh Matka. This one is another must-try Rating:5/5 In terms of mocktails. • Night queen: It reminded me of mango bite. This one's a must-try. Rating:5/5 •Oreo shakes: Thick, creamy, not too sweet. It was perfect and got over in minutes. Rating:5/5 They say "It's not important how the meal was but how it ended is important" The star of the meal was their shahi tukda dessert. It looked rich, creamy, soft and it was exactly that when it came to take