A Perfect Place For Book & Food Lovers At Churchgate

Mockingbird cafe bar, the place where you will find real peace of mind. The place where you can sit and relax with a cup of coffee or a sip of stylish drinks along with lots of activities to do. A complete package of lovely food, amazing drinks, cosy Ambiance and amazing range of novels/ books. A place where the gang can relax and have great memories. A big stack of games is another way to spend time. The cafe bar has a nice Ambiance with really happening music and very live environment. The staff here is really friendly and humble which makes this place more beautiful. It's near to Churchgate railway station and the sea face. So the climate here is always pleasant. Mockingbird cafe has nice sitting space, around 110-120 people can accommodate. From their menu, we tried, Hot chocolate and Hazelnut Latte: To begin with, we tried their amazing hot beverages. Just taking a sip and reading a book is always peaceful. The hot chocolate was amazing. The creamy texture with dark chocolate was just delightful. The Hazelnut Latte was also very good. The flavours were really good, and the cookie given with that was amazing. The choco chips were properly cooked. Mix cheese chilly: one of the best appetizers at Mockingbird. The spicy and cheesy dish. Spicy herbs along with bell pepper and the cheese balls were prepared in red gravy. All the flavours were coming out well and the spicy food lovers will definitely like this. Worth trying it. Recommended. Baked nachos: After eating nachos in this style, I just became a fan of this kind of serving. The nachos were baked along with the cheese. Toppings were salsa sauce and beans. The taste was amazing. And to have it along with hot beverages is just perfect. The portion was sufficient for 2. Jalapeño and cheese arancini: the cheesy arancini with tangy jalapeño and mayonnaise was just fantastic. The taste and texture were really good. The portion size was sufficient for 2. And the arancini was big. Cheesy. Half n Half: Greek pizza and spiced pepperoni pizza: To avoid confusion between 2 pizzas, we ordered half n half pizza. The pizza was thin crust and had fresh toppings. Cucumber on top was something new for me. But tasted good. Also, the spicy pepperoni was good. The flavours were really good. White chocolate and mixed berry cheesecake: Being a cheesecake lover, ordered this beautiful creation of cheesecake. The berry flavours coming out well. The white chocolate was going well with cheese. The sweetness was perfect and the presentation was super fantastic. Highly recommended. Overall had a great time with family at Mockingbird. Thanks to the management for hospitality and delicious food.